Live, France – South Africa: Antoine Dupont returns, follow the quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the meeting between France and South Africa. A decisive match for the Blues, who have no room for error during this quarter-final against the Springboks.
What is it about ? It’s time for (very) serious things for the Blues, who begin the period of the World Cup knockout matches with a quarter-final against South Africa. The French XV will benefit from the return of Antoine Dupont, absent against Italy due to a facial injury.
Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).
At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.
On which channel ? TF1.
Qui live ? Hooker Gabriel Richalot will supervise the two pillars Vincent Daheron and Valentin Moinard in the first line of the kop. At the Stade de France, the Austerlitz XV will rely on backs with magical feet (and keyboards): Marie-Béatrice Baudet, Clément Martel and Martin Untersinger.
The composition of the teams:
Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Jalibert (m) Dupont (cap.) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Jelonch – Flament, Woki – Atonio, Mauvaka, Baille.
Substitutes: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifénua, Cros, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana
Coach: Fabien Galthié
Willemse – Arendse, Kriel, de Allende, Kolbe – (o) Libbok, (m) Reinach – Vermeulen, Du Toit, Kolisi (cap.) – Mostert, Etzebeth – Malherbe, Mbonambi, Kitshoff
Subs: Fourie, Nche, Koch, Snyman, Smith, de Klerk, Pollard, Le Roux
Coach: Jacques Nienaber
Who referees? New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe
