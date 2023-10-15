Home » Islamic associations in Germany must finally protest against Hamas terror
Islamic associations in Germany must finally protest against Hamas terror

Islamic associations in Germany must finally protest against Hamas terror

Beatrix von Storch and Alexander Gauland demand:

»The imams and Islamic associations should call on Hamas to surrender. They now have to show which side they are on. Hamas’s surrender alone can prevent the deaths of more innocent people.”

Published: October 13, 2023 – 1:14 p.m
Beatrix von Storch, anti-Semitism commissioner and deputy chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, and Dr. Alexander Gauland, honorary chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, explains:

»After the barbaric attack by Hamas, Israel has called on the population of the northern Gaza Strip to vacate the area. The cruel fanatics of Hamas are preventing people from leaving their homes and reaching safety.

Hamas wants to use the people of Gaza, whose lives it has already made hell, as a human shield. Their perfidious goal is to increase the number of civilian victims in order to abuse them for their propaganda.

Hamas is not interested in a better life for the Palestinians, but in jihad, the murder of Jews and all infidels. To do this, they are prepared to take the civilian population in Gaza with them to their deaths. The victims of the military operation against terror are the victims of the cruel fanatics of Hamas.

It is up to Muslim leaders to withdraw support and legitimacy from Hamas. I call on Muslims in Germany to take to the streets and demonstrate against Hamas. The imams and Islamic associations should call on Hamas to surrender. They now have to show which side they are on. Hamas’s surrender alone can prevent the deaths of more innocent people.”

