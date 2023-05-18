Live: Who will win the championship in Hamburg-Klein Flottbek? | > – Sports

Status: 05/18/2023 2:45 p.m It is tradition, challenge, cult – the German Show Jumping and Dressage Derby in Hamburg-Klein Flottbek is one of the most important tournaments in Germany. The NDR broadcasts live on TV and on > for four days – today the championship in Hamburg.

The ambience in the Derby Park has not changed and, as in previous years, numerous top riders have announced their attendance at the traditional event in Hamburg. Nevertheless, the tournament classic is entering a new era: For the first time since 2008, the Global Champions Tour is no longer a guest in the Hanseatic city.

“Compared to last year, we are an event that stands on its own without being part of the series,” said tournament director Volker Wulff. There were many doubters who wondered how this was supposed to work. “We dared to take this step for certain reasons. And I think it was rewarded accordingly in the first year.”

The Global Champions Tour wanted out of the shadow of the spring derby. “You can understand that. But we should have changed the structure of the derby too much,” said Wulff. He had previously ended his collaboration with the Riders Tour. “I see it as an opportunity,” emphasized the chief organizer. But it is probably also a risk: Ultimately, the tour, which was endowed with a total prize money of 36 million euros this year, always had international front runners and, according to Wulff, guaranteed a quarter of the derby budget.

After all: Wulff managed to keep the tournament its status as a five-star event. On the derby days from Wednesday to Sunday, there are no other tournaments of this level taking place anywhere in the world. “We have a starting field that hasn’t been any better in recent years. I believe that the density of the top 50 or 60 in the world rankings has rarely been like this,” he reported.

Thieme is aiming for a fourth triumph

Four riders from the top ten are there. After two third places and one fourth place, eventing rider Sandra Auffarth from Ganderkesee in Lower Saxony is making the next attempt to land the really big coup. In addition, Olympic champions Ben Maher (Great Britain) and Steve Guerdat (Switzerland) as well André Thieme reported. The European champion from Plau am See has already won the derby three times, which is now even more in focus. However, the co-favorite was eliminated on Wednesday in the first qualification with Contadur. It is questionable whether he will compete with his Derby horse on Sunday.

The European Champion from Plau am See dropped out with Contadur in the first qualification – his second horse Paule S is too inexperienced. more

The Brazilian Carlos Ribas won with Trix (0 errors/72.47 seconds) ahead of the Irishman Denis Lynch with Rubens (0/77.81) and Shane Breen in the saddle of Scarteen (0/78.67). It has not yet gone over the dreaded derby wall.

Legendary course a special challenge

The course is unique and has remained almost unchanged since 1920. Only 159 clear rounds were achieved, last year there was not a clear ride. Obstacles such as Wall, Buschoxer or Pulvermanns Grab are legendary, and the cancellation of the Global Champions Tour and the increase in ticket prices do not seem to diminish the derby’s appeal. “We have a presale like we’ve never had before,” said Wulff. He is hoping for a record, which so far has been more than 93,000 visitors over the five days.

A total of 17 obstacles have to be overcome at 1,230 meters. more

The battle for the derby winner’s blue ribbon will once again be the highlight in Klein Flottbek. Last year Cassandra Orschel broke the male dominance that had lasted since 1975 in front of 25,000 spectators on Dacara. The 30-year-old, who started for Poland and lives near Rendsburg, was only the fifth winner in the 103-year history of jumping.

Wulff was even able to increase the total endowment. A further 300,000 euros will be paid out at the Grand Prix on Saturday. The prize money for the 92nd show jumping derby on Sunday was increased from 120,000 to 153,000 euros. The budget increased from about 3.7 million to about four million euros. In Longines, Wulff recently presented a new major sponsor.

Field of participants in dressage is shrinking

The only difficult thing is the situation in dressage. The field of participants for the dressage derby has shrunk. Only nine couples entered the 63rd edition. Last year there were 18 starters. According to Wulff, the stricter access rules of the International Federation (FEI) and the German Equestrian Federation (FN) are responsible for the drastic decline. “We have to see how we continue,” he said. But he doesn’t want to do without dressage and the final test with a change of horses.