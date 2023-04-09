In a spectacular game, Liverpool bounce back from a two-goal deficit against Arsenal. Jürgen Klopp’s team misses the best chance of victory. Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis stirs up the debate by meeting Andrew Robertson.

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC have made the English football championship a little more exciting again. The Reds came in a spectacular Premier League game on Sunday despite being 2-0 down to a 2-2 (1-2) against leaders Arsenal. The Gunners now have 73 points after 30 games, six more than defending champions Manchester City. However, the team coached by Pep Guardiola still has a catch-up game. Liverpool remains in midfield after a strong performance in eighth.

Coach Mikel Arteta’s guests appeared like a championship contender right from the start on the otherwise feared Anfield Road. Arsenal only needed eight minutes to take the lead: Gabriel Martinelli completed a fine individual performance to make it 1-0. The Klopp-Elf came into play better, but was countered by the leaders of the table. After a pass from Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus easily headed in against an overwhelmed Liverpool defense to make it 2-0 (28th minute).

also read

However, the second goal woke Liverpool up. The guests withdrew, the 2019 Champions League winner took control. Shortly before the break, Mohamed Salah deservedly reduced the deficit to 1:2 (42nd) and completed a furious first half.

Linesman Constantine Hatzidakis caused a stir with a scene at half-time. On the way to head referee Paul Tierney, Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson got too close. Hatzidakis then extended his elbow and hit the defender in the neck. A video of the action immediately circulated on social media. Robertson saw a yellow card during the break.

investigation into the incident announced

“I’ve never seen an official elbow a player,” said ex-player Gary Neville, who was a Sky Sports co-commentator. “I think he’s going to be in a lot of trouble after this game.” PGMOL, the refereeing authority in England, announced an investigation into the incident. Expert Roy Keane, however, also criticized Robertson. “I’ve watched him many times. He’s a big baby. Just keep going and focus on your defensive work. But he grabs the linesman first.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Things continued quickly after the change of sides. Salah missed the great opportunity to equalize shortly after the change of sides. The Egyptian shot a penalty kick next to keeper Aaron Ramsdale’s goal (54′).

Mohamed Salah’s penalty went wide of the target Which: REUTERS

Liverpool pushed for the equalizer, Arsenal countered dangerously. Andrew Robertson cleared at the last second before Bukayo Saka was ready to score (74′). On the other side Darwin Nunez failed free standing against Ramsdale (81st). Then Roberto Firmino headed in the well-deserved 2-2 in the 87th minute after a strong pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. In injury time, Ramsdale saved the draw against Salah (90+5) and Ibrahima Konaté (90+6).