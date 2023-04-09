The big Easter match in the Premier League not only does not disappoint, but proves to be one of the most exciting games of the English season with a spectacular 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal. An equal, that of Anfield, with a thousand emotions, with the leaders who go ahead by two goals in less than half an hour thanks to goals from Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but the hosts who return to the game before the break with Salah , who missed the equal penalty in the second half, which the Reds still grabbed in the final thanks to Firmino. Gunners leading to +6 on Manchester City, which still has a match to recover. In the other Sunday game, a sensational 5-1 by Crystal Palace at Leeds.

20:45

Klopp’s torments: “Happy, but also disappointed”

The one who presented himself to the microphones was a Jurgen Klopp usually full of adrenaline: “I don’t know how to explain it, it’s as if I felt trapped between being happy and not being happy. Arsenal were good in the first half, but the goal before half-time however it changed things, the atmosphere became incredible and transformed us, but as so often this season we missed too many chances and in the end we ask ourselves how we didn’t win.The point is better for them than for we”.

20:35

Arteta is satisfied: “Equally fair”

As always very balanced comment from Arteta at the end of the game: “I imagine that for those who watched the game as a fan it was a fantastic match, for us a little less. We got off to a very good start and took the match in hand, even with the possibility of ending it in the first half. Then Salah’s goal unleashed the crowd and charged Liverpool, who finally found a fair equal. Without Ramsdale’s amazing parades we might as well have missed it“.

20:00

Crazy episode at halftime

It was understood that there had been a scuffle when returning to the locker room at the end of the first half, even from the yellow card given to Robertson of Liverpool, but no one could have imagined what was immortalized by the Sky Sports UK cameras: the full-back approaches the linesman to protest and the Mr. Hatzidakis shoves him away with what feels like an elbow, certainly a slap, which strikes Robertson in the throat. Episode that will be analyzed by the leaders of English football.

19:28

Triple whistle: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

A memorable match ended at Anfield with Liverpool coming back from 0-2 to 2-2 against leaders Arsenal and in injury time they came close to the feat with Ramsdale saving the Gunners from a clamorous defeat.

19:22

90′ – Last round of hands then maxi recovery

Regulation time is over, but at least 6 minutes will still be played in this exciting match.

19:19

87′ – Liverpool draw!

Cross by Alexander Arnold and imperious clearance by Firmino, who signs the deserved 2-2! Anfield blows up!

19:12

80′ – Ramsdale salva l’Arsenal

Great intervention by the goalkeeper on Darwin Nunez sent on goal by Salah’s throw! Providential exit to deny Liverpool equal!

19:07

75′ – Liverpool refuses and Arsenal tries to strike

After the incredible start to the second half, Liverpool slowed down to catch their breath in view of the final assault. Arsenal took advantage of this to reappear forward and try to strike with Odegaard and Martinelli.

19:02

70′ – Halfway through the second half

We enter the decisive phase of the match, after halfway through the second half. Liverpool attacking seamlessly.

18:57

65′ – Attack Liverpool

They push the Reds with conviction and continuity, furious scrums in the Arsenal area.

18:52

60′ – Klopp’s moves

First substitutions for Liverpool with Klopp introducing Thiago and Darwin Nunez for Jones and Jota.

18:49

57′ – Liverpool very close to scoring

Anfield is a pit, Salah seeks redemption with a precise left foot, Ramsdale surpasses himself and denies him the equalizer.

18:45

53′ – Salah misses the penalty equal!

Foul by Holding on Diogo Jota and penalty kick for Liverpool, but Salahunnerved by Ramsdale’s provocations, he opens his left too much and sends to the back!

18:42

50′ – Balanced start of recovery

Arsenal immediately try to regain control of the game, but it is another Liverpool attempt without luck for Salah.

18:37

46′ – Off to the second half

The second half begins between Liverpool and Arsenal, a tense first-half final, it will be a battle.

18:20

Intermission at Anfield

Teams in the locker room after more than 4 minutes of added time: Arsenal ahead 2-1 over Liverpool, with Salah’s goal at the end that could completely change the face of a match, which after goals from Martinelli and Jesus seemed already archived.

18:15

45′ – Goal for del Liverpool!

Robertson’s cross, Henderson extends for Momo Salahwho puts it in and reopens the match just before the interval!

18:10

40′ – Arsenal closes in total control

Five minutes to go in the first half and the game is completely under the control of Arsenal, who are stationed in the Liverpool half. For the Reds only an attempt to anger Salah, who does not frame the goal.

18:05

35′ – Klopp shakes his head

The second hit really shakes the Reds, who are unable to react. Van Dijk booked, while Klopp on the sideline shook his head in concern.

17:58

28′ – Double up for Arsenal!

Martinelli escape and cross with a kiss for the winning gore by gabriel jesus! 2-0 for Arsenal

17:55

25′ – Liverpool shaking

Prompted by the crowd, Liverpool shakes up and gets back into the game. Robertson close to par with a left footed shot that narrows wide. White got the first yellow card of the match for a foul on Diogo Jota.

17:45

15′ – Arsenal close to doubling the lead

Zinchenko tries with his left foot, Alisson saves himself in a corner kick. On the developments of Saka’s corner attempt on which this time the Brazilian goalkeeper nearly combines it big.

17:43

13′ – Liverpool in difficulty

Liverpool, which had started off with a good attitude and which shortly before Martinelli’s goal had gone to a high conclusion through Gakpo, now seems to have felt the pinch and runs empty on the away dribble.

17:38

8′ – Arsenal take the lead!

The match at Anfield is unlocked! Martinelli gives Arsenal the lead! Odegaard looks for Saka, van Dijk’s intervention becomes an assist for Martinelli who is very ready to sign the 1-0!

17:35

5′ – Start at a crazy pace

Crazy start with the ball traveling from one side to the other at great speed, for Arsenal immediately a corner, beaten without result.

17:30

1′ – Yes part!

Off to Liverpool-Arsenal, the gunners beat. To underline the moving scenography to remember the 97 victims of the Hillsborough massacre, which took place 34 years ago.

17:27

The Anfield show begins

Atmosphere as always crazy at Anfield, which lights up on the notes of Youll’never walk alone. Here we are.

17:20

Comparing tridents

Nell Liverpool, Klopp he chose a trident Diogo Jota and Salah to support Gakpo, initially leaving Firmino and Nunez on the bench; in Arsenal, Arteta As always, he focuses on Saka and Martinelli and on the long-awaited diamond, that Gabriel Jesus who came back from the long stop with a brace.

17:10

The March of the Gunners

L’Arsenal, on the other hand, has won continuously in the Premier League since February, on a run of seven consecutive victories. The last defeat came against City.

17:05

The Reds have not won since the “settebello” at Man Utd

Liverpool have not won in three rounds of the championship, but the fact that most impresses is that success within the walls of Anfield is missing even from the sensational 7-0 trimmed to Manchester United.

17:00

The official formations

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Wrong, Gapo, Jota. Trainer: Klopp

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli. Trainer: Arteta

16:55

The Anfield factor that worries Arteta

Despite all the certainties accumulated in the Gunners’ magnificent ride, there is one factor that does not leave Arteta alone, the Anfield factor. In their last nine away games at Liverpool, Arsenal have never come out on top.

16:30

Liverpool-Arsenal: probable formations

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Wrong, Gakpo, Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

16:15

Easter ‘classic’ Liverpool-Arsenal

Easter Sunday in the Premier League offers a classic like Liverpool-Arsenal, very important for the Gunners called to respond to the success of Manchester City, which shortened the gap from the leaders to 5 points. Regardless, it is one of the matches that have always marked the history of English football.

Anfield (Liverpool)