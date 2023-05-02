Liverpool coach Klopp regrets referee provocation – sport.ORF.at

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has expressed regret over his freak out in last Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur. “That shouldn’t have happened,” he said at the press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham on Tuesday. “It was out of emotion. It came from the anger in the moment, which is never a good motivator for things you do.”

After Liverpool’s 4-3 winning goal against Spurs in injury time, Klopp ran to the linesman and cheered extensively in front of him. In doing so, he sustained an injury to his leg. “First there was a situation in which Mo (Salah) was fouled,” said the 56-year-old. “Not a foul, but a foul in my opinion. And then a foul was called right before my eyes (in favor of Tottenham).

A Spurs free-kick eventually made it 3-3, but Liverpool immediately scored the winning goal. “It’s actually a moment where you should just be happy that you scored, but unfortunately I was still a little angry,” said Klopp. “That led to me cheering so much.”

Referee displeasure remains

However, the Liverpool coach stuck to his displeasure with referee Paul Tierney. “I know he doesn’t do it on purpose, but we have a history with him, I can’t deny that,” he said. “It’s a feeling, nothing more, I said that. (…) I heard that I should lie and things like that. I did a lot that day, but I didn’t lie. I shouldn’t have said a few things, but I’m not lying.”

