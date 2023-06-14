Home » Liverpool interested in Nice midfielder Thuram offer Valverde rejected by Real Madrid – yqqlm
Sports

Liverpool interested in Nice midfielder Thuram offer Valverde rejected by Real Madrid – yqqlm

by admin
Liverpool interested in Nice midfielder Thuram offer Valverde rejected by Real Madrid – yqqlm

Real Madrid reject Liverpool’s offer for Nice midfielder Thuram Valverde

After a lackluster season, Liverpool desperately need to strengthen their midfield this summer. At present, the Red Army has successfully signed the playmaker McAllister from Brighton. However, the team’s signings are not over yet. Nice star Hefferen Thuram has been linked with the Red Army. It is reported that his agent is negotiating with Liverpool.

Liverpool star Konate said he would love to see Heffren Thuram play at Anfield during the international break. He said: “Hefferen is like a little brother to me. I’ve seen him grow, his performances and progress, he’s reached a high level, it’s incredible. When he was called up for the first time by the French national team , I saw him in training and I was absolutely amazed by his physicality and technical proficiency. I would be delighted to see him join Liverpool.”

In the past season, Hefferen Thuram played 48 times for Nice in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and sending 8 assists. Currently, his contract with Nice expires in two years.

It is reported that Hefferen Thuram is not the only midfielder Klopp is considering. Borussia Borussia star Manu Kone is also on their signing list. The two clubs have turned their discussions on this. In addition, Uruguayan star Valverde has also been linked with Liverpool. Spanish media reported that the Red Army had offered Real Madrid £51 million to sign Valverde, but the Galacticos quickly rejected the offer. Earlier, Real Madrid beat Liverpool to sign England midfielder Bellingham.

(Editor: Ronaldinho)Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Lazio, Luca Pellegrini's idea on the left. Too much competition on Parisi

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Italy Spain, the probable formations of the Nations...

The euphoria of Vegas hockey players after the...

The Olympic Committees of 45 Asian countries and...

Gilardino ahead with Genoa, ‘I can’t wait to...

Railroader on the road? He did a great...

from slender bomber jacket to colossus – breaking...

Switch from Bellingham to Real official

Alex Morgan’s father, the ultimate soccer dad: ‘He’s...

Vox and the PP reach a preliminary agreement...

Done. Real bought the star youngster for three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy