Real Madrid reject Liverpool’s offer for Nice midfielder Thuram Valverde

After a lackluster season, Liverpool desperately need to strengthen their midfield this summer. At present, the Red Army has successfully signed the playmaker McAllister from Brighton. However, the team’s signings are not over yet. Nice star Hefferen Thuram has been linked with the Red Army. It is reported that his agent is negotiating with Liverpool.

Liverpool star Konate said he would love to see Heffren Thuram play at Anfield during the international break. He said: “Hefferen is like a little brother to me. I’ve seen him grow, his performances and progress, he’s reached a high level, it’s incredible. When he was called up for the first time by the French national team , I saw him in training and I was absolutely amazed by his physicality and technical proficiency. I would be delighted to see him join Liverpool.”

In the past season, Hefferen Thuram played 48 times for Nice in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and sending 8 assists. Currently, his contract with Nice expires in two years.

It is reported that Hefferen Thuram is not the only midfielder Klopp is considering. Borussia Borussia star Manu Kone is also on their signing list. The two clubs have turned their discussions on this. In addition, Uruguayan star Valverde has also been linked with Liverpool. Spanish media reported that the Red Army had offered Real Madrid £51 million to sign Valverde, but the Galacticos quickly rejected the offer. Earlier, Real Madrid beat Liverpool to sign England midfielder Bellingham.

