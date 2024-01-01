Home » Liverpool – Newcastle 4:2, Liverpool leads the league by three points after the win over Newcastle
Liverpool – Newcastle 4:2, Liverpool leads the league by three points after the win over Newcastle

Liverpool – Newcastle 4:2, Liverpool leads the league by three points after the win over Newcastle

The first half ended goalless after both teams were disallowed for offside one goal each after VAR intervention. In addition, Salah did not convert a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. On Dúbravka in the Newcastle goal, he matured only at the beginning of the second half, in which Liverpool entered with a great onslaught.

The Egyptian international turned the pressure into a jubilee 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool in the 49th minute, becoming only the fifth player to reach this milestone for one club. The Slovakian goalkeeper then eliminated several more chances for the home team. The joy of being in the lead lasted only five minutes, Isak equalized from a quick counterattack.

Jones, who after a quick combination of Salah and Jota, cleared the ball into the open goal, brought the victory to coach Klopp’s charges again. The third goal was added by Gakpo from close range, but the guests were able to dramatize the duel again after four minutes with Lascelles’ goal. However, the shootout in the second half was closed by Salah, who successfully managed his second attempt from the penalty spot before leaving for the African championship. However, he did not convert another chance to complete the hat trick.

Anglická fotbalová liga – 20. kolo:Liverpool – Newcastle 4:2 (49. a 86. z pen. Salah, 74. Jones, 78. Gakpo – 54. Isak, 81. Botman).Tabulka:1.Liverpool20136143:18452.Aston Villa20133443:27423.Manchester City19124345:21404.Arsenal20124437:20405.Tottenham20123542:29396.West Ham19103633:30337.Manchester United20101922:27318.Brighton1986538:33309.Newcastle2092939:292910.Chelsea2084834:312811.Wolverhampton2084830:312812.Bournemouth1974828:352513.Fulham20731028:352414.Crystal Palace2056922:292115.Nottingham20551024:352016.Brentford19541026:311917.Everton20821024:281618.Luton19431223:371519.Burnley20321520:411120.Sheffield United20231515:499

