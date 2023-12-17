Liverpool stumbles against Manchester United and gives up the lead to Arsenal!

The Premier League classic between Liverpool and Manchester United ended in a 0-0 draw on Sunday at Anfield. Despite playing against a Ten Hag team in crisis, Liverpool was unable to take advantage and missed the opportunity to lead the championship. Meanwhile, Arsenal reclaimed the top spot with 39 points after securing a 2-0 victory over Brighton. They are closely followed by Liverpool and Aston Villa with 38 points each. Manchester City sits in fourth place with 34 points after a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. Tottenham, Newcastle, and Manchester United round out the top eight. The Premier League table of positions for the 2023-24 season reflects the competitive nature of the league, with several teams vying for the top spot.

