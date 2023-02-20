Liverpool owner John Henry (second left) with manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool owner John Henry says he is not selling the Premier League club, but does expect some investment.

FSG chairman Tom Werner later said external-link the club’s owners were “exploring a sale” but could continue their “stewardship for quite a while”.

“Are we selling LFC? No,” Henry told the Boston Sports Journal. external-link

“Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale.”

The American was speaking in a question-and-answer session conducted over email.

FSG has been open to investment in Liverpool for several years, and has recently engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in that process.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process,” said Henry.

His comments were published prior to Liverpool facing Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds go into the game eighth in the Premier League having won their past two matches.

FSG bought Liverpool in a £300m deal following the controversial tenure of former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

American basketball star LeBron James has been a part-owner of Liverpool since 2011 and has a 2% stake which cost him £4.7m.

He has since become a minor partner in FSG, which also owns baseball side Boston Red Sox.