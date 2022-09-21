Entrepreneur, passionate about running, Brunod has never raced the Momba: «I ran at least 25 times to the top, but for various reasons I never managed to participate in the race, which I have always admired and appreciated very much. I believe it has the potential to become an important vehicle for the image of our territory and in the coming years we will work on this front. As a first experience at the head of the association, I can say that I saw an excellent involvement of all those who participated in the organization “

ANDRATE. Mission accomplished: Ivrea-Mombarone returned to animate on the third Sunday of September and the new president of the Amici del Mombarone, Claudio Brunod, is rightly proud: “It wasn’t easy to get everything started again, after a 2-year stop, but I think that we have succeeded in the best possible way ».

Entrepreneur, passionate about running, Brunod has never raced the Momba: «I ran at least 25 times to the top, but for various reasons I never managed to participate in the race, which I have always admired and appreciated very much. I believe it has the potential to become an important vehicle for the image of our territory and in the coming years we will work on this front. As a first experience at the head of the association, I can say that I saw an excellent involvement of all those who participated in the organization ». Covid has traced a furrow in the history of Ivrea-Mombarone: the one staged yesterday seemed like a “Momba 2.0”: “We tried to renew the image of the race, on the occasion of its centenary, while remaining faithful to its essence and to make it more appealing, also focusing on the social aspect. I am convinced that innovation can only do well, both in work and in sport. There is work to be done, and a lot, but I believe that with this edition we have traced a path and now we must continue this path, aiming to raise the level of the Momba, which is a particular race and very hard, as commented by the English competitor who finished second ». Thanks to everyone: «Thanks to everyone: to the competitors, to the public, to our over one hundred volunteers, to the race doctors and to those who supported us also financially. From this point of view, a special thanks to Avis, who contributed in a decisive way ». All that remains is to look ahead: “La Momba is alive and we will soon start with the works in view of the 2024 edition, on September 17”. –