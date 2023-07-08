Home » Lobnig sisters in Lucerne in the semifinals
Lobnig sisters in Lucerne in the semifinals

Magdalena and Katharina Lobnig reached the semi-finals on Saturday in double sculls on their comeback in the World Cup on the Rotsee in Lucerne. The Carinthian sisters had to go to the intermediate round after a botched preliminary heat on Friday, in which they certainly made it through to second place.

“It was a small step forward, but we still have a lot of room for improvement,” said Magdalena Lobnig, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist.

In the lightweight singles, two ÖRV rowers, Lukas Reim and Konrad Hultsch, made it into the semi-finals.

