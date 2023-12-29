Lobos UPN closes the loans of three Apertura finalists and has a former legionnaire in orbit

UPNFM Lobos Working Hard to Avoid Relegation in Clausura 2024 Tournament

The UPNFM Lobos, led by Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga, are determined to avoid relegation in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League of Honduras. The team has already begun pre-season work and has closed three loans, which will be confirmed in the next few hours and will join the squad.

The UPN board has secured the loans of Olympic players Alex Barrios and José García, who will be joining the team under the guidance of the experienced Catracho coach. These players will be leaving their current team in search of more playing time in order to improve their skills and potentially earn a spot on the Honduras National Team.

In addition to these signings, Jairo Róchez, a substitute in Motagua and a runner-up in a recent tournament, will also be joining the ranks of “La Manada”, making it a total of three loans that Lobos UPNFM has successfully closed.

There is also speculation around the potential addition of Andy Hernández, a young soccer player known for his speed and excellent techniques. Although his signing has not been confirmed by UPNFM, it is highly likely that he will join the club in the coming hours.

César Romero, who previously played for Puntarenas in Costa Rica under the coaching of Diego Vázquez, returns to Catracho football after his stint in Tico football did not yield the expected results.

The UPNFM Lobos are determined to make an impact in the Clausura 2024 tournament and are looking to put their poor performance in the Apertura campaign behind them. The team finished in last place after collecting only 15 points and failing to qualify for the league.

With these new signings and a renewed determination, the UPNFM Lobos are gearing up to leave their mark in the upcoming tournament and secure their spot in the National League of Honduras.

