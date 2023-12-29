Cher files for temporary legal guardianship of son citing substance abuse

Cher seeks temporary legal guardianship of adult son Elijah Blue Allman due to alleged substance abuse problems

Cher has filed for temporary legal guardianship of her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing his ongoing substance abuse issues. The request was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week, with Cher seeking to be solely responsible for her son’s estate due to his “serious mental health issues” and substance abuse problems.

Elijah, 47, is the son of Cher and her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman, who passed away in 2017. According to the court documents, Elijah is entitled to receive periodic distributions from a trust, but Cher is concerned that the funds will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving him with no assets to support himself and putting his life at risk.

Cher has stated that she has “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get her the help she needs,” and that she “loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind.”

The petition filed by Cher also indicates that Elijah must receive the funds from the trust before the end of the year, and a hearing has been scheduled for March. CNN is working to determine if Elijah Blue Allman has legal representation, and has reached out to representatives for Cher for further comment.

