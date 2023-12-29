Home » The great new animation that you will see on your phone every morning after turning off the alarm
The Google Clock app is getting a new update that includes modern and adapted weather forecast animations, particularly for Pixel phones.

The Google Clock app, despite its basic functionalities of showing the time, managing alarms, and a stopwatch, is constantly receiving improvements. The latest update sees new weather forecast animations that are much more modern and adapted to the Material You style.

Before turning off an alarm, users were shown a temporary animation with the weather forecast. Now, the new update replaces the plain text display with a visually appealing animation that shows current weather conditions, temperature, and the forecast for the rest of the day.

However, the new animation only provides details for the current day, unlike the previous animation that also showed extended forecast details for the next day.

The functionality is dependent on the new version of the Google Weather app and, for now, is exclusive to Pixel phones. The update will be installed transparently, server-side, and is expected to be part of the feature drop announced in December 2023 for Android 14.

Overall, the new Google Clock update brings a more visually appealing and user-friendly experience for Pixel users.

