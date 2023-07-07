Video: a 13-year-old boy went out to buy bread and two motorcycles shot him to steal his cell phone

A shocking assault shocked the residents of Tortuguitas, in the province of Buenos Aires. This is an unfortunate episode of insecurity from which victim a 13-year-old boy named Dylan. the teenager He went out to buy bread and was suddenly approached by two motorcycles. that they wanted to steal his cell phone. Although the minor did not show signs of resistance to the criminals, they shot him in the abdomen and the projectile pierced the intestine of the child, whose state of health is serious.

Dylan Ibarrola He was going to the premises located on Uruguay and Ambrosetti, a few meters from his home.

Upon reaching the corner, he received an atrocious warning from the motorcycles: “Give me everything or I’ll burn you.”

Neighborhood witnesses testified that the young man would not have resisted: apparently, he handed over the money and the cell phone he was carrying with him. However, the assailants shot him.

The neighbors indicated in dialogue with the press that while the victim was lying on the ground after the shot, They immediately called the ambulance, but “it never came”for which they decided to transfer Dylan by their own means.

The bullet pierced the intestine of the 13-year-old boy, who is in intensive care fighting for his life.

The football club where Dylan played showed solidarity with the family

Dylan is a soccer player belonging to category 10 of the Sociedad Fomento Iparraguirre de Grand Bourg squad. The institution released a statement in solidarity with his family after the violent attack.

“From our institution we stand in solidarity with the family of Dylan Ibarrola (category 10 player), who was the victim of an act of insecurity this morning. Let’s send our warmest show of affection to a family that needs it right now. Speedy recovery, Dylan”, stated the directors of the institution.

“We join the request of their parents that the stories not continue to go viral. images and videos of the child in a state of vulnerability; We resort to the good faith of the community so that this material is brought to Justice as proof of the fact,” they warned.

