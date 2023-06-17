Home » Daniel Scioli signed his presidential candidacy for the Unión por la Patria Pass




Daniel ScioliArgentine ambassador in Brazil signed this Saturday his presidential candidacy for the space “United We Will Triumph” for the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (Paso) of the Union for the Homeland front.

The information was confirmed by their political space, from where they indicated that Scioli will compete in the Paso with his space.

Scioli has already announced that he will take the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz, as a pre-candidate for the governorship of the province of Buenos Aires, and called for the need for “the people to order the candidacies.”

in dialogue with Canal 12, the official remarked that he is not “anyone’s puppet” and expressed that he is the “candidate”, without depending on another space. “I am not against anyone. I go to the elections with complete independence, autonomy and decision, ”he said.

Counting system for the 2023 elections

Likewise, he expressed that he is convinced that with his electoral proposal “a more reliable Argentina is coming, with more legal certainty, with more investments, with more support for the countryside and for the national industry,” he concluded.

