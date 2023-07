Nine-time World Champion Sebastien Loeb (FRA) will contest the 2025 Dakar Rally in an e-fuel powered Dacia prototype. This was announced by the car manufacturer belonging to Renault on Monday.

The synthetic fuel will be produced by Saudi Aramco, the oil production company owned by the State of Saudi Arabia, and will be made from a combination of hydrogen from renewable sources and captured CO2.

