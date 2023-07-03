The attack by pro-Putin TV on Prigozhin: “He’s gone crazy over the amount of money he’s made over the years”

He disappeared from Chroniclesdai titles of newspaper. Apparently it is in Belarus, but from Minsk he never officially spoke. Obscured after an attempted revolt put down, apparently, thanks to the mediation of Lukashenko. But now the name of the head of the Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhinresurfaces in the mouth of the pro-Putin TV commentator Dmitry Kiselevon his weekly TV show Russia 1 (broadcast by the state-controlled Rossiya Segodnya group). Prigozhin “He freaked out because of the big money” he made over the years, he said. “He thought he could personally challenge the ministry of Defencethe state itself and the president,” he added arguing that the group Wagner would have received from Russian state beyond 17.5 billion euros (about 17 trillion rubles), divided into contracts governmental (860 billion rubles) and services provided by the holding Concord (845 billion rubles) in the hands of the former cook of Putin. Meanwhile up Telegramone of the channels linked to the militia, has made it known that the recruitment of new mercenaries within the Group Wagner will be suspended for one month “in connection with the temporary non-participation of the in the special military operation and transfer to the Republic of Belarus“. But come on Grey Zoneother group Telegram which acts as a megaphone to the Wagnerit is clarified that “although the centres Wagner in Russia have temporarily ceased operations, the Wagner group continue to recruit staff”. The announcement specifies that “all military specialties are required, with the exception of strategic missile forces (for now)” and that “the main base in the village of Molkino (in the territory of Krasnodar)”. After the interview, the recruits will be sent to the newly trained camps “where preparations for the new job have already begun”. The message concludes by claiming that “there are no legal impediments on the part of the state”.

Il destino di Prigozhin e Surovikin – Meanwhile, it remains unknown who will be the victims of the ‘purges putinian‘ which many expect after the attempted mutiny of the Wagner. Own first goal Prigozhindisappeared from the radar: second Kievthe Russian internal intelligence services (FSB) have already received the order to delete it. But the mystery also remains on the general Sergey Surovikin, suspected according to some media of having been not only a sympathizer but even a secret member of Wagner, along with dozens of other senior officers. The head of the military intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanovhe said sure that Vladimir Putin have given the order to kill Prigozhin, even if the “assassination attempts will not be quick” because it will take time to have “adequate approaches”. For Volodymyr Zelensky, however, it is Putin who takes the risk in the climate of uncertainty created after the events of last weekend. “Putin now he is more threatened than me, there are more people who want to kill him,” said the Ukrainian president.

Another big question mark concerns the fate of the general Surovik tooformer Commander-in-Chief of Operations in Ukraine (until last January) and head of aerospace forces. A Mosca rumors of one of his continue to circulate arrest, for having been at least aware of Wagner’s plans for insurrection, and perhaps an accomplice. Or even an honorary member of the private company since 2017, as the site writes Dossier Center dell’oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovskyenemy of Putinwhich also indicates the presumed personal badge number: M-3744. The hunt is now on for identify the other 30 officers that they would be admitted to Wagnerof which the site of Khodorkovsky promises to name names soon. Two days ago, when late in the evening the rumor – never confirmed – of an arrest of Surovik tooit was said that he had ended up in prison with him Lefortovo also his deputy, the general Andrey Yudin. The latter, talking to the site Ura.ruhe denied, saying he was “at home on vacation” and didn’t know where his boss was.

The fear of “crazy splinters” – In Ukraine and in the other neighboring countries at loggerheads with the Russia Meanwhile, uncontrolled fears are spreading that the Wagnerexploded like a bubo, can spread its poisonous influence in the region, even in the form of rash actions of its former militiamen. Proof of this climate of suspicion is what happened in recent days at the airport Chisinauwhere, according to what was reconstructed by the authorities, a citizen of Tajikistan which was denied access in Moldavia he got hold of a gun police officer and opened fire, killing two officers. The Moldavian site Puls mediaInstead, he claimed it was a Russian military man, possibly a member of the Wagner.

Putin’s popularity unchanged – In the meantime, we are trying to understand what the Russians think about what happened. There conclusion to which the independent statistical center arrives taken is that it was really to gain Putinwho sees his degree of popularity unchanged at 83% while that of Prigozhin it halved, to 29%, and that of Defense Minister Serghei Shoigu, the main target of the attacks of the head of Wagner, has undergone a downsizing from 60% to 48%. Meanwhile, there are signs that the empire – not just the military – of Prigozhin. Some Telegram channels report that his Patriot media group, which controls three sites, has been shut down. As for the possibility that the Wagner maintain its military activities in Africathe foreign minister Sergey Lavrov he made it known that “it will be up to the governments of the respective countries to decide whether they are interested in maintaining this cooperation to guarantee security”.

In short, Moscow says to wash your hands of it. What matters, said Lavrov, is that “Russia has always emerged stronger from every challenge, and so it will be this time too”. In short, it was just “a lot of noise”, added the foreign minister. An assessment obviously in contrast with that of the President of the European Council, Charles Michelaccording to which in Russia “you see crepe e divisions“. While the Indian premier Narendra Modiin a phone call with Vladimir Putin, “expressed understanding and support” for the actions of the government russo following the revolt, according to what the Kremlin.