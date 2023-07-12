Long jumper fears for World Athletics Championships: World Champion Mihambo suffers “small muscle fiber tear”

As of: 07/12/2023 6:39 p.m

Malaika Mihambo was injured more severely than expected at the German athletics championships and has to worry about the start of the World Cup in Budapest.

Accordingly, the Olympic champion suffered a “small muscle fiber tear” in her left thigh, as her trainer Ulrich Knapp said after an MRI scan in Heidelberg. Mihambo now has to train “quietly” for three weeks, the World Championships in Budapest (19th to 27th August) start in just over five weeks.

“I hope to be competitive again for the World Cup,” said Mihambo. The 29-year-old is now undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation center in Salzburg, “to optimally accompany and train the healing process,” said the world champion: “Some movements still hurt, but I hope that the treatments and the coordinated Training will be gone soon and I can start training again in about 3 weeks.”

Starting in Budapest under all circumstances is out of the question. Mihambo will only defend the title “if she has a chance of a medal,” said Traienr Knapp.

Mihambo had recently shown increasing form at the German Championships with a jump to 6.93 meters, but had to abandon her fourth attempt due to pain in her left thigh.

