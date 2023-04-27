“Looking forward to coming to Hangzhou again in September” Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Conference successfully concluded_Zhejiang Online

“Looking forward to coming to Hangzhou again in September” Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Conference successfully concluded







Source: Tide News





Trainee reporter Tian Yuyang

On April 26, the delegation meeting for the Hangzhou Asian Games was successfully concluded in Hangzhou. Olympic committee representatives from 45 Asian countries and regions attended the meeting.

It is understood that this head meeting is a major inventory of the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. As the host, Hangzhou introduced event preparation information, competition services and registration, anti-doping, competition and training venues, athlete services, etc. to the delegations face to face. During the conference, Hangzhou also simultaneously understood the needs of the delegations to further improve the level of competition.

Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee of the team leader inspecting the competition venue

After the closing ceremony, OCA NOC (National Olympic Committee) and Director of International Relations and Marketing Department Vinod Dewari accepted media interviews. Dewari said that during the conference, he visited the Asian Games Village and several competition venues. “In my opinion, the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games are very sufficient, and the organizing committee is well prepared to host the Asian Games.” In addition, Dewari also Expressing his love for Hangzhou, he said that the enthusiasm of Hangzhou citizens, the vitality of the city and the beautiful scenery all make Hangzhou a city he loves. “I look forward to coming to Hangzhou again in September and celebrating this sports event with the athletes.”

Photo by Tian Yuyang, trainee reporter of Vinod Dewari