Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James clears up his injury

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James clears up his injury

During the night the sudden return to the field of LeBron James in the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers with the Chicago Bulls.

During the postgame press conference, the All Time NBA leading scorer revealed that he tore a tendon in his right foot, an injury that usually requires more than four weeks to recover.

Initially, two options were offered to him, surgery with the end of the season or recovery without surgery. After consulting with an expert, James chose the second option.

James has already missed 27 games this season with the injury. Now he will be evaluated “day by day” and the Monday morning pain threshold will be the most important factor in his continued recovery.

