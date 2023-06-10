Home » Los Angeles, no change in the name of the Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, no change in the name of the Crypto.com Arena

The announcement by Crypto.com to shut down its institutional exchanges in the United States has caused a stir in the United States. However, ESPN reports that this corporate decision will not lead to changes or changes in the sponsorship that the cryptocurrency company provides to the Los Angeles arena that hosts Lakers and Clippers games. The sponsorship deal was signed in November 2021 and has a twenty-year value for a total of $700 million.

