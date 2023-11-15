Home » Lower Division Soccer Teams Face La Liga Giants in Copa del Rey Second Round
Sports

Lower Division Soccer Teams Face La Liga Giants in Copa del Rey Second Round

by admin
Lower Division Soccer Teams Face La Liga Giants in Copa del Rey Second Round

The draw for the second round of the Copa del Rey has been announced, with Sevilla set to face Astorga and Athletic Bilbao taking on Cayón. This round will take place from December 5 to 7, and will see several matches between top-tier and lower-tier teams.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, and Osasuna will not participate in this round, as they will enter from the round of 32. The matches in this round will be played as single matches, with the hierarchically weaker team hosting the game.

Sevilla, who defeated Quintanar in the previous round, will now face Astorga, while Athletic Bilbao will take on Cayón. The draw also sees Girona, the current leader of the Spanish League, facing Orihuela.

Other notable matches include Atzeneta facing Getafe, Villarreal playing against Zamora, and Atletico Astorga squaring off against Sevilla FC.

The second round of the Copa del Rey promises exciting matchups between top-tier and lower-tier teams, providing an opportunity for underdogs to upset the odds and make a name for themselves in Spanish football.

See also  Match day: Valencia welcomes the opener 1-0, Monaco 0-1 unbeaten in two rounds_ break into the penalty area

You may also like

“Part of us is leaving” – Inter mourns...

Jorge Soler could end Giants’ drought of 30-HR...

Second consecutive victory for Modica Calcio

FC Bayern: Zidane? Four potential successors for coach...

MOUNT ZERBION SKYRACE & VERTICAL

Chishuihe wine endorsed by Messi has been removed...

Spectators will think of him at the 2024...

New York Mets re-sign slugger Luke Voit –...

Milan Fretin still starts in time trial UAE...

Former German footballer Andreas Brehme has died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy