Home » Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season
Sports

Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season

by admin
Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season

Luciano Spalletti will stop coaching Napoli at the end of this season. This was confirmed on Sunday evening, after days of indiscretions, by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, a guest at What’s the weather like on Rai 3. According to what De Laurentiis said, Spalletti would have asked for a sabbatical year after winning the Scudetto, the first for Napoli after 33 years: «I thank him and now it’s only right that he too continues to do what he loves do», added De Laurentiis. Spalletti had a contract valid until 30 June 2024.

See also  Saucony Ride and Saucony Guide: the 16 version of the most popular of the American brand

You may also like

Charles Schwab Challenge: Harry Hall misses out as...

NBA prospect Jarace Walker: There’s nothing I can’t...

Melichová and Kousková improved to 16th place in...

Piazza di Siena, the German Andre Thieme triumphs...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Canada wins 28th World...

Primoz Roglic wins a single crown Giro d’Italia

Fan Chentung – Wang Zhuqing 4:2, Chinese table...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Milan (0-1) — Sportellate.it

Rodionov loses first round duel against Pouille

Chinese team wins two silver medals in Malaysian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy