Luciano Spalletti will not coach Napoli next season

Luciano Spalletti will stop coaching Napoli at the end of this season. This was confirmed on Sunday evening, after days of indiscretions, by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, a guest at What’s the weather like on Rai 3. According to what De Laurentiis said, Spalletti would have asked for a sabbatical year after winning the Scudetto, the first for Napoli after 33 years: «I thank him and now it’s only right that he too continues to do what he loves do», added De Laurentiis. Spalletti had a contract valid until 30 June 2024.