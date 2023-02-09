Interviewed on Twitch by the Spanish journalist Benny Arrojo, the Lazio midfielder revealed a background of the last transfer market session: “I was flattered by the interest from Cadiz, we’ll see in the future. I’m fine with Lazio though”. Even if the video sessions don’t excite him: “Too long, I feel like closing my eyes. But we’re among the few teams in Italy that play more European football”

In Serie A, as we know, tactics are very important and despite years of experience, it’s difficult to get used to. He admits it Luis Alberto, interviewed on Twitch by the Spanish journalist Benny Arrojo: “Sarri shows us very long videos every day, he’s different from Inzaghi. Sometimes my eye drops”.

Lazio is the team that loses the most points from advantageous situations However, the Spaniard acknowledges an important merit to his current coach: “In Italy we play a lot with a three-man defence, it’s a league that hasn’t evolved much. Only we, Napoli, Fiorentina and Sassuolo play in a more European way. Liga and the Premier League are ahead, especially the latter, for how it combines quality and physique”. At Lazio since 2016, Luis Alberto is very happy in Rome despite the constant call from Spain: “I don’t want to end badly with Lazio. When I leave I will talk to the president, the manager and the coach with whom I have a great relationship. I owe almost everything to Lazio. The club and the fans love me. It would be stupid to break badly with them. Until the last day I will give everything for Lazio. trying to take the team to the Champions League.”

“In January Cadiz wanted me” Each transfer market session, the midfielder is given away but then remains in Rome and is always among the best Biancocelesti on the pitch. In January it was Cadiz who came forward to bring him back to his homeland: “I wasn’t having a good time when I got the news that they wanted me. I really appreciated their interest, but it was a difficult time. It’s not easy to change teams in January. It would have required a big economic effort from them , Cadiz is not City. In the future? We’ll see, I don’t care much about the category, Cadiz is a place I like, my former teammate Escalante also plays there. I want to return to Spain as a fit player.”

A league Juve recovers Paredes, Atalanta without Pasalic Recovery at Juventus: Paredes trained as a group and is recoverable for the match against Fiorentina, while Bonucci and Pogba are still working separately. Half smile at Milan: Ibrahimovic will be called up for the match against Turin, while Bennacer and Tomori are still out. Pasalic misses the match against Lazio with a problem in his right ankle. Excluding injuries for Miretti who is out for a month. The disqualified and injured in A, team by team ATALANTA (22nd matchday: Lazio-Atalanta) MAEHLE: disqualified

MURIEL: disqualified

PALOMINO: first degree muscle/facial injury of the left hamstring. Return in mid/late February

first degree muscle/facial injury of the left hamstring. Return in mid/late February ZAPPACOSTA : lesion of the left hamstring, return mid-February

: lesion of the left hamstring, return mid-February PASALIC: sprain trauma to the right ankle. Skip the match against Lazio BOLOGNA (22nd day: Bologna-Monza) LUCUMI’: disqualified

SOUMAORO: muscle tenderness. In doubt for 22nd

muscle tenderness. In doubt for 22nd SAMSON: compound fracture of the fifth toe of the right foot. Return mid-February

compound fracture of the fifth toe of the right foot. Return mid-February ARNAUTOVIC: blunt-sprain trauma of the right forefoot. Return that extends to mid-February

blunt-sprain trauma of the right forefoot. Return that extends to mid-February BONIFAZI: strain of the internal collateral of the left knee. Expected return in early March

OF SILVESTRI : first degree lesion of the left soleus. Come back in February

AVERAGE: right quadriceps injury, return in mid/late February CREMONESE (22nd day: Naples-Cremonese) LOCHOSHVILI: physical problem. return mid-February

physical problem. return mid-February QUAILATA : muscle problem, in doubt for 22^

: muscle problem, in doubt for 22^ GOOD HELP : partially carried out group work. In doubt for the 22nd

: partially carried out group work. In doubt for the 22nd ORGANIZATION : he worked separately in the last training session, in doubt for the 22nd

: he worked separately in the last training session, in doubt for the 22nd DESSERS: muscle discomfort, waiting for the results of the tests. In doubt for the 22nd day