In the lineup all 28 songs by the competing artists. This time it is the opinion poll jury and televoting who vote for them. Musical guests the Maneskin

Sanremo 2023 third act. It’s time to listen to all 28 songs in the competition, for this it promises to be a long, very long evening. Also because there is no shortage of guests, such as i Maneskin returning from the experience at the Grammy Awards, Massimo Ranieriwhich presents the Rai1 show The Italians are always right con Rocio Munoz Morales. Co-host of the evening the volleyball player Paola Egonu.

THE breaking latest news OF THE EVENING MINUTE BY MINUTE



23.35 – Connection with the Costa Smeralda for the exhibition of Gué Pequeno followed immediately after by the one at the Ariston Theater of Colapesce and Dimartino.

23.24 – Marco Mengoni tonight is sleeveless. Here’s the full package: the look, the song, the voice, the performance. Stalls and standing gallery. Amadeus comments: “Standing ovation!”.

23.15 – New appearance of Paola Egonuwho grants Morandi a slow on the notes of the theme de Apple time on a platform that allows the singer to be as tall as the volleyball player. The race continues with the With uncle.

23.00 – Arrives on stage Elodiethen followed by Mr. Rain and her children’s choir. At the end of the performance one of the little ones displaces Amadeus with a beautiful: “Forza Milan” (Amadeus is notoriously an Inter fan, ed). The conductor loads him on his shoulders and takes him off stage for a few seconds. The performance of Georgia gets big applause in the theater.

22.48 – Morandi makes Egonu sing, which she sings The man who loved her women. So, 10 seconds at random. So it’s time to Last with her Alba. Advertising.

22.38 – Pop emergency. On stage in Piazza Colombo Annalisa sing Beautiful with an intro that already makes your mouth water for what could happen next November 4th at the Assago Forum for his concert-event. The dancers with her on stage dance the choreography that has gone viral in recent weeks, that of Joey Di Stefano.

22.36 – We return to the Ariston with Morandi asking Egonu the meaning of her tattoos: from the one dedicated to her best friend, to the word “patience” (“Because I have little” she says) and the roots to always keep in mind where you come from .

22.21 – The race stops to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Get sent by mom by Gianni Morandi which tells the story. In those days it was difficult to approach girls, because they were always with their parents even when they left the house. The ploy of going to get milk allows the protagonist of the song to meet her boyfriend. This evening the song is proposed in the new version, renamed Get sent back to mom performed with Saint John. Advertising.

22.16 – Big cheers for Madamethat she is one of the candidates for victory?

22.00 – And also this year i Maneskin are guests at the Festival. The narration of the band of records that has conquered even the planets not yet discovered has now lost the authenticity of the first times. Let’s have the medley for the umpteenth time and let’s stay “quiet and good” since sleep is already getting the better of us. With them on stage guitarist Tom Morello. Good they are good though, eh. Amadeus gives them the “city of Sanremo” award.

21.34 – Tananai, which was last year only last year, is now being hailed as the next best thing in Italian song. At the end of his performance, Amadeus announces that he has reached 1 million followers on Instagram. The race continues with Lazzathat after singing Ash he goes down to the stalls to deliver the flowers to his mother, and adds: “My father, on the other hand, is already a star”. In fact, the rapper’s fans know his father well. On the occasion of an in-store of his latest album, the father, waiting for his son who was late in arriving, entertained the fans by signing copies of the album himself. Then it’s time to LDAfollowed by advertising.

21.26 – The co-host of the evening is Paola Egonu, which makes its entrance in all its statuesque beauty: “I’m here in the temple of music, I want to have fun with you”. Speaking of his love for volleyball, he says that the passion was not born thanks to his parents, but he watched on TV Mila and Shiro two hearts in volleyball. Egonu has the task of presenting the exhibition of Levantewhich we see that she missed live shows: in these Sanremo performances she is unleashing herself by giving all of herself.

21.10 – Gianluca Grignani he begins his performance but is interrupted due to a technical problem and asks to start again: “My fault that I let the stage sound engineer lower my voice too much. At 50 I learned how to do it”. At the end of the performance he turns his back and the words: “No war” stand out on his shirt. He takes his leave without picking up the flowers, which is why he returns to the stage and throws them at the audience.

20.53 – They open the evening Paula and Clare con Furore. What can I say if not crazy and with that international touch that Italian pop has always lacked? They follow Mara Sattei e Rosa Chemical.

20.45 – The curtain rises, but this time it is the first to enter Gianni Morandi. Amadeus he is busy doing the live Instagram: after Chiara Ferragni opened his profile for him, he took a liking to it. ‘Ama’ enters with the phone still in his hand and proceeds with his path of “booming”, even if Morandi fears that now the conductor will become a member of Gen Z. It’s time to start the competition: tonight the songs are judged by the jury polling and televoting.