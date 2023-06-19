Luis Enrique new PSG coach according to media

According to the French media, the former Spanish team boss Luis Enrique is about to be engaged by the French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The sports newspaper “L’Equipe” and the newspaper “Le Parisien” reported the same thing on Sunday.

Ex-Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to have previously no longer been a candidate to succeed Christophe Galtier. However, the separation from Galtier has not yet been officially confirmed.

Reuters/Matthew Childs

Two-year contract under discussion

Negotiations with Luis Enrique are said to be well advanced, so an agreement with the 53-year-old could be announced next week, it said. Most recently, the ex-coach of FC Barcelona looked after Spain’s selection at the World Cup finals in Qatar. A two-year contract is said to be under discussion at PSG.

Bayer Leverkusen coaches Xabi Alonso and Thiago Motta are said to have been among the candidates in Paris. Leverkusen’s sports director Simon Rolfes announced on Sunday, according to “kicker”, that Alonso would stay at Bayer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

