The M5s agitates the Democratic Party. D’Amato leaves the national assembly – Politics

Relations with the M5s continue to agitate the Democratic Party. It was a greeting, that of Elly Schlein at the Conte demonstration, and not a real participation in the procession. But the words of the former premier on Ukraine and those of Grillo on the citizenship brigades were enough to make the Dem minority raise its head again. And there are those, like the former Lazio health councilor D’Amato, who choose to take a step back: leave the party’s national assembly, while still keeping the membership card. “Brigades and balaclavas also not. It was a political mistake to participate in the demonstration”, he writes on twitter.

A signal, we’ll see more. The theme is destined to be put on the table of the party leadership scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Nazarene. It is the first appointment after the administrative defeat and therefore it will be the occasion – in the intentions – to trace a new route. About three months after the gazebos that crowned her secretary, Schlein could also decide to go to the internal count to measure strength. And therefore it is not excluded that he decides to put the report he will give at the opening of the meeting to the vote. Lorenzo Guerini, a Pd deputy critical of the secretary, has already made clear the distance that separates him from the choices of these days. But sources close to him let it be known that he does not intend to dramatize, and that there will also be a normal discussion on the latest events, once the secretary’s report has been heard. Fight against precariousness and defense of labor rights, the no to autonomy, the need to invest in education and health care will be the axes along which Schlein will move.

Controversy also on Ukraine. First the Conte-Schlein hug. The secretary of the Pd: ”Let’s work together for minimum wage and income’. The former premier: ‘This is the square of the majority of the country’. Fratoianni also present (ANSA)

And he will promise battle in Parliament and mobilizations in the territories right away. The Chamber and Senate will start on Tuesday: the vote on the motions on the Pnrr presented by the opposition and the examination of the decree law on work will provide the first opportunities. The goal is to weld the Democratic Party to the other minority political forces at least on individual battles, including in some cases Action and Italia Viva. The Dems are therefore ready to support the amendment by Avs senator Tino Magni who asks that the loss of the basic income only be triggered when a “fair” job offer is refused.

Of course, in the awareness that the Third Pole is distant on some issues: justice is the most striking example. The reform will arrive in Parliament this week and Schlein will have to decide what to do about the abuse of office. Canceled by the government, with the applause of many mayors, including Dem, the crime that impacts more than others on the first citizens for the secretariat of the Democratic Party should be remodulated and not repealed tout court. In parliament, however, the only ones in favor of keeping him alive are the Cinquestelle, while Calenda and Renzi have already made extensive credit openings with the majority. Schlein will then try again to take the path of the minimum wage, on which the opposition front is more compact. However, the fate of this proposal seems to have already been sealed: the government has made it known that it is not willing to take the path of this reform. The strategy – which will also be indicated tomorrow – aims to avoid leaving the M5s the battlefields that are traditionally also traveled by the Democratic Party, work on everyone. A necessary objective from here to the European elections, where the challenge will be between the parties due to the proportional electoral system. In fact, the time for an alliance will come later, when we will return to talking about administrative matters.

In the image a sign with the words ‘citizenship brigades’ (ANSA)

