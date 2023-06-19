Home » Partizan announced after withdrawing from the field – We are not the same | Sport
KK Partizan published a video during the chaos in “Pionir”

Source: Twitter/BC Partizan

Before the start of the “eternal derby” in the third match of the ABA league final, the Partizan basketball players left the warm-up after being targeted from the stands. Željko Obradović’s team stayed on the field for a short time, and then withdrew from the warm-up. After that, Partizan announced itself on social networks with a video showing the black and white coming out onto the field.

Follow along with MONDOtransmission of the match Zvezda – Partizan, on the eve of which the betting odds for the ABA final look like this. See also how the exit of the Zvezda basketball players looked like:

Partizan leads the final series 2-0 and would become champions on Sunday, while Zvezda is playing for a win that would extend the series and schedule the fourth game for Tuesday.

