Partizan announced after withdrawing from the field – We are not the same | Sport

Before the start of the “eternal derby” in the third match of the ABA league final, the Partizan basketball players left the warm-up after being targeted from the stands. Željko Obradović’s team stayed on the field for a short time, and then withdrew from the warm-up. After that, Partizan announced itself on social networks with a video showing the black and white coming out onto the field.

Partizan leads the final series 2-0 and would become champions on Sunday, while Zvezda is playing for a win that would extend the series and schedule the fourth game for Tuesday.

Partizan leads the final series 2-0 and would become champions on Sunday, while Zvezda is playing for a win that would extend the series and schedule the fourth game for Tuesday.

