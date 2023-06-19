Magdeburg became the champion of Europe | Sport

After more than two decades of waiting, the title of European champion has arrived in East Germany! Magdeburg is the champion of Europe! WHAT A MATCH!

Source: Profimedia/Marius Becker/dpa

We have a new champion of Europe – team Magdeburg! In an incredible match in which we saw many twists and turns, top games of several players, great management by both coaches and at the end of extra time, after which Magdeburg won the Champions League cup, which beat Kielce 31:30.

The Swiss goalkeeper of Serbian origin, Nikola Portner, was the tip of the scales in this match, and although Kjelce goalkeeper Andreas Wolff had 15 saves, in the end the Polish team relied too much on Aleks Dushebaev in the attack, while the Germans have a great defense and the fantastic Gisli Christianson. , who, despite a serious injury in the semi-final, played in the final, managed to win the European throne! The incredible Bennett Wiegert outwitted Talant Dushebaev and won another trophy in his third year in addition to the Bundesliga, Europa League and IHF Super Globe.

The most effective in the Kielce team was Alex Dushebaev with eight goals, Arkadius Morito and Dilan Nai had five each, and Artem Karalek three. For the German team, Kai Smits scored eight goals, Mikel Damgard six, Gisli Christianson six, and Muhe four. The Barcelona team also climbed onto the podium, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 37:31 in the match for third place, thanks to the great play of Blaž Janac, who was the best individual on the field with seven goals.

Kjelce was the better team in the first half, although Mageburg opened the game better. He led the East German team with 6:3 after two great counters, and then Andreas Wolf entered the scene. The great German goalkeeper managed to take down several opponents, and Alex Dushebaev excelled in the attack and broke the wall in front of Jensen and Portner. However, Bennett Wiegert managed to surprise Talant Dushebaev with Gisli Christiansen, who managed to get ready for this match after the injury he suffered in the semi-finals. With three goals and several assists, he managed to maintain the offensive tempo of his team and the score was 15:13 for the Polish team at halftime.

He made the most of Kjelce’s exclusion of the Germans at the end of the half and managed to score a goal at the very end of the first and the beginning of the second half through his wings for 16:13. Talant Dshebaev’s team had the biggest advantage at the beginning of the second half when it was 18:14, but then Magbeburg’s goalkeepers finally appeared.

Nikola Portner “removed” two balls, brought his team back to 18:16, and then several times Magdeburg missed the chance to score a minus goal. The drama of the match began in the 47th minute when the final was interrupted because one of the journalists fell ill. After a 15-minute break, Damgard managed to score in 22:21 and we entered an incredible final. In the next attack, Nikola Portner saved Danijela Dušebajev’s zicer, and then Morita and Musa equalized at 22:22 in the 53rd minute, and after Aleks Dušebajev’s first mistake in the 56th minute, O’Sullivan gave Magdeburg the first advantage in the second half 25: 24! However, Benet Wiegert did not use the player more in the 5 on 5 game, and from that we saw the defense of Andreas Wolff and the goal of Kjelce in 26:25, and in addition we saw an irregular substitution by Magdeburg because Kai Smits entered the game prematurely. However, Mikel Damgard managed to score a goal in 26:26, and in the end Nikola Portner with two defenses in the last attack managed to win overtime for his team.

At the start of overtime, Portner gave his team an advantage with two great defenses, but the zeppelin of Aleks Dušebaev and Šić brought the tie to 27:27, but with a seven-pointer in the last second, the German team took the lead 28:27. In the second overtime, we saw several great moves by Magdeburg, Saugstrup caught Karačić’s live ball, but Dani Dušebajev scored after a missed shot by Smits in 29:28. After Gisli’s goal, Turna scored after a great pass from Aleks Dushebaev, but in the end everything came down to Kjelce’s last attack. There were 25 seconds left and even though the referees were looking at a potential seven-pointer for Kjelce, nothing came of it. There were 11 seconds left and Magdeburg finally became the champion of Europe!