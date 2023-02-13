Home Sports Lukaku-Barella, dispute in Inter-Sampdoria. The Belgian: “Enough, go do the f…”
Lukaku-Barella, dispute in Inter-Sampdoria. The Belgian: “Enough, go do the f…”

Lukaku-Barella, dispute in Inter-Sampdoria. The Belgian: “Enough, go do the f…”

The tension of a soccer match can lead you to say or do things you wouldn’t normally say or do. It’s what happened to Lukaku towards the end of the first half of Samp-Inter, when he began to visibly take back Barella, guilty of complaining too much to his teammates about the wrong plays. “Enough, enough”, is clearly seen repeating several times to Lukaku, who then turns to insults. At the interval, as reported by Inzaghi, however, everything was already cleared up

SAMPDORIA 0-0 INTER: THE HIGHLIGHTS

