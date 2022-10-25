Romelu Lukaku returns to Simone Inzaghi’s squad and tomorrow afternoon he will sit on the bench in the match against Viktoria Plzen. Simone Inzaghi’s words in the press conference in the early afternoon made it clear that this would be the end of the story, then there was the refinement in which Big Rom did all the work with his teammates. At this point he must be considered skilled and enlisted for the key match of the Champions League against the Bohemians who, in case of victory, can lead Skriniar and his teammates to the second round. For Lukaku, this is the end of the ordeal that began on Sunday 28 August when, during a session at the Pinetina, he had acquired a rather serious muscle strain in his left thigh flexor. The stop was supposed to be shorter and instead it lasted beyond the break for the national teams, when the former United and Chelsea stayed to work at Pinetina. The checks last Tuesday dissolved the last doubts about the complete recovery and so, after missing the trip to Florence to stay at work also Saturday in Appiano, today he is back among the squads. Will he play a few minutes in the final against Plzen? It will also depend on the progress of the challenge, but Inzaghi would like it, especially if the result had already been secured. Romelu serves at the top for the away matches against Juve and Atalanta before the World Cup. Inter need his goals to continue the streak of three straight league wins and the Belgian is keen to help.