News

Daria Visentin, 24-year-old student found dead

Great pain and shock in Falzè and throughout Trevignano for the death of Daria Visentin, a 24-year-old student, which took place last Saturday. Daria, a former student of the Veronese high school of Montebelluna, specializing in human sciences, had for some months graduated in languages ​​at the University of Trieste. She had a great passion for music that she had cultivated over time: she was in fact a historical student of the singing school of Montebelluna “Ivb VocalMusic School”, who collected the best moments of her performances to remember her, and in a post on Facebook she written: “Our historical pupil will always be part of our hearts.

