Lukaku is too expensive? Milan aims for Cambiaso but Juve doesn't make discounts, Vlahovic is a three-way deal

Lukaku is too expensive? Milan aims for Cambiaso but Juve doesn’t make discounts, Vlahovic is a three-way deal

Inter: Lukaku needs more

In home Inter it is real revolution. Starting with the goalkeepers, the Nerazzurri greeted all three full backs in one fell swoop who took different paths. In defense, the transfer of by now announced Milan Skriniar and if on the median Marcelo Brozović said goodbye, even the advanced department has lost a great protagonist of the last few seasons, Edin Dzeko he indeed left Milano to go play in Türkiye.

Chelsea make a block

And speaking of attack, the Milanese club must now decide what to do with Romelu Lukakuthe Nerazzurri actually offered 30 million al Chelsea to definitely get the Belgian back, but to let him get away from London i Blues they ask for at least 45 and the situation becomes more complicated. The player is always interested in the player Juventusin the last few hours the PSG. If the Nerazzurri want to hold back Luke a Milano it will take a considerable economic effort.

Milan knocks on Juve

Il Milan he always waits for the right moment to launch an attack on the centre-forward who will have to bear the weight of the forward department next season, but in the meantime he also works to flesh out the wing by targeting a player from the Juventus. Fode Ballo-Toure was placed on the starting list, on him Bologna e Nice. That’s why the Milan he leapt up Andrew Cambiaso from the Juventusthe class of 2000 who last year impressed everyone with the jersey of Bolognacosts around 25 million euros and the Old Lady does not seem willing to make discounts.

Milan are aiming for him, but Tottenham are also there

fromEngland they let it be known that the Tottenham who obviously would have no problems meeting Juventus’ needs in economic terms, so the Rossoneri have to cut the times so as not to risk missing the train that leads to Torinodirection Andrew Cambiaso.

Weave Vlahovic and Lukaku thoughts

Despite Dusan Vlahovic has not yet said a word about a possible farewell, the rumors about a transfer of the player have been chasing each other for weeks now. The Chelsea he thought about it for a long time, and it is said that i Blues they don’t give up on the center forward who, however, also likes the PSG. In the market slots Luke rightfully enters as the missing piece of the puzzle, where the Chelsea would only surrender it for 45 millionl’Inter he offers 30 and the bianconeri remain at the window of their own in view of a possible sale of the Serbian.

Chelsea for Tottenham?

Il Tottenham but you might be interested in Vlahovic as much as the Chelseaat which point Juve would start an upward auction, pondering whether to do business with the Chelsea and point Lukeor maybe cash out from Tottenham and invest part of the loot on the market. Of course, the PDSG should not be forgotten, which remains a little out of the way, but could leap into the lead for negotiation at any time.

