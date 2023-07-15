3 signs in the house reveal the person | Magazine

The interior designer reveals three “red flags” that you should pay attention to when you enter your partner’s house!

The first thing was the bathroom. As he says, pay attention to whether it’s a “toxic wasteland” because it can tell you a lot about the type of person you’re with.

“Is there a trash can? Is there soap? Is there lotion? Is there hair everywhere? Does he look like American Psycho?” he explained.

“Another red flag is when the room is lit like a nightclub,” he continued as he showed a picture of a living room that had neon lights behind each picture and under the couch.

The interior designer added that poor lighting in the room is a big turn-off and “no”. The third and final red flag to look out for is what Phoenix calls a cluttered mess, where there’s an open storage area that’s filled to the brim with stuff.

“If everywhere you have the so-called an open warehouse and you can see absolutely everything everywhere, that’s not a good sign. It makes everything look messy. Opt for closed storage, trust me I’ll save you money on this one.”

People were quick to comment on the video as one person replied: “Also when there’s no book in sight”. Another person added: “Dirty sheets, wet towels on the floor, mold on the ceiling…”

