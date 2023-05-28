Lukaku leads Inter to Champions League, Atalanta 3-2 – Calcio

news-txt”>

Mission accomplished for Inter who beat Atalanta at San Siro 3-2 led by a deluxe Romelu Lukaku and centered the mathematical qualification for the next Champions League, returning momentarily even to second place. A convincing victory in a fast-paced match for Simone Inzaghi’s men, good at unlocking the challenge immediately, containing the outbursts of a tough and never tamed Atalanta, to then close the match in the second half. No feat for Gasperini’s men but the high level of performance remains, even with many absentees, and the satisfaction of having achieved qualification for the cups in any case waiting to find out in the last 90 minutes of the championship whether it will be the Europa League or Conference League. Comforting messages for the Inter coach two weeks before the Champions League final against Manchester City, also because the success against the Bergamo players makes the last day of the championship against Turin little more than a friendly. But the strongest message for Inzaghi undoubtedly came from Romelu Lukaku, author of a performance like those of the Conte era between goals, assists, useful plays and combinations with Lautaro: the match the Belgian needed to relaunch himself in the ballot with Dzeko for a starting shirt in Istanbul. On the other hand, just under 40 seconds were enough for Lukaku to unlock the result, launched by Lautaro alone in front of Sportiello, with the dribble at the goalkeeper and then the goal into an empty net. Inter were good at immediately taking advantage of the Bergamo side, finding the double with a close right from Barella after two consecutive saves by Sportiello on Dimarco. The Nerazzurri then also find the 3-0 with Calhanoglu, a goal however disallowed due to the Turkish player’s irregular position. Atalanta gradually regained their confidence, awakened by a left-footed Holjund well saved by Onana. And in the end of the first half, in fact, Pasalic takes care of shortening the distances, solving a hit and hit in the area with a touch of his right foot. The second half opened with Atalanta who immediately took control of the game, raising the pressure and crushing Inter in their own area. But it is also a choice of Inzaghi’s men, because on the counterattack they risk hurting with a right foot from Lautaro fouled by the defense and then again with the Argentine who narrowly misses an assist from Lukaku, while Sportiello saves with a right venomous of Calhanoglu. Gasperini plays the Lookman and Muriel cards to raise the offensive danger, but it is still Lukaku who takes his teammates on his shoulders: the Belgian with a great play puts Brozovic in goal, who then serves Lautaro for the 3-1 that blows up San Siro coloring him to party in the Nerazzurri’s last season at home. It seems closed, but in the final Muriel gives some further thrills to the 72 thousand at the Meazza with a right foot that hits the crossbar, then on Onana and enters the goal. But there is no more time for the comeback, Inter flies to the Champions League and prepares in the best possible way for the final against Manchester City.