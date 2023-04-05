Of Salvatore Riggio

The referee Massa whistles a penalty for a handball by Bremer, then expels Lukaku, already booked, for his exultation. Then red to Handanovic and Cuadrado for the final fight

There is no Italian derby without twists or controversies. And even this could not be missing, the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia, which gave emotions and opportunities, but ended with a far west brawl.

Until the 83rd minute the result remained nailed to 0-0, then everything happened. Let’s start with the opening goal signed by Cuadrado, good at controlling the ball and beating Handanovic. But, precisely, in the Italian derby between Juventus and Inter, one cannot remain calm until the final triple whistle. So in full recovery, the script of the match is turned upside down. We’re in the 93rd minute: Dumfries clears Kostic from a cross from the left for Inter, the ball arrives in the center of the box where Bremer controls awkwardly and hits the ball with his hand. Penalty for Massa, but there is a check to the Var, which confirms the regularity of the Dutch winger’s gap on black and white.

Therefore, the penalty for the Nerazzurri has been confirmed. Lukaku shows up on the spot. The implacable Belgian: he opens the plate and displaces Perin. Romelu polemically rejoices at the Juventus fans, he puts his index finger in front of his mouth as if to silence them, a gesture seen hundreds of times on football fields. At this point the referee Massa extracts a second yellow card against the attacker (who had already been booked previously for a foul play) and expels him. See also Amazing Dolada: on Saturday the final for the A1 against the Quadrifoglio

Not finished. Then Cuadrado approaches Lukaku polemically, the two push each other, the Colombian is also booked. Tensions skyrocket, a final brawl breaks out. With the winger, author of the black and white advantage, who argues with Handanovic. The two go face to face, a few too many words fly by and are separated with difficulty by their teammates. Massa does not forgive: two direct reds for both. In short, a real far west.