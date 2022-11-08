In an interview with the Equipe, the Belgium coach explained that he will call the Inter Milan “if he can participate in one of the three matches of the group”. For now Big Rom is only doing therapies and tomorrow maybe he will undergo a new thigh exam

Thanks to the relapse to the back of the left thigh accused against Sampdoria, the participation of Romelu Lukaku in the World Cup remains in strong doubt. Indeed, it is less and less likely. This was made clear by coach Roberto Martinez who gave an interview to l’Equipe: “For the moment he is not available – he said – and he is in the hands of the doctors. If he will be able to participate in one of the first three matches, Romelu is a player we need. and we see various signs of improvement. The recovery from a muscle injury, however, is very personal. We will wait to decide shortly before having to hand over the squad list. If he is able to return to the field by December 1st, he will be with us . Otherwise no”.

THREE WEEKS — From today, therefore, Big Rom has three weeks to be ready and works every day in Belgium: for the moment it is limited to therapies and exercises for the upper body, in order not to completely lose the athletic condition that inevitably suffers from the few. minutes (about thirty) played from 28 August to today. Today a new check on the scar is likely to understand the evolution of the trouble accused when he entered the field with the Sampdoria on 29 October. It is clear that since he returns to play the first races on the field, Lukaku will need at least 2 weeks of work to find an acceptable form and above all not to risk a third relapse that would compromise the rest of the season. See also Inter, Bastoni: "Nobody rowed against Inzaghi. Udine's change ..."

NARROW DOOR — The passing of days without the Inter player being able to start training again at least in the gym decreases his chances of flying to Qatar with his teammates. We are not yet at the limit, but we are close to it. The player would not want to lose a World Cup which he reaches in the prime of his footballing maturity, but at the same time presenting himself without the best athletic condition, moreover after having played only 3 matches from the first minute since the beginning of the season, it is a great risk. Will he agree to run him or at some point in the next few days, after talking to the coach, the people closest to him and Inter, will he make a choice similar to that of Pogba? It would be a painful decision, but it would allow him to work to solve the problem once and for all in view of January 4th when he resumes the championship. All that remains is to wait and we will know: in Belgium they are hoping that Lukaku will board the charter bound for Doha, but he must give guarantees to be summoned. A complicated situation that the nerazzurri number 90 at the beginning of the season certainly would never have imagined.

November 8 – 7.15pm

