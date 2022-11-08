Home News Fire in Sovramonte, two extra-urban public transport lines suspended
News

by admin
The fire that broke out on the morning of today, November 8, at the Ponte Serra inn in Sovramonte, created inconvenience to the circulation of local public transport too. In fact, the extra-urban lines of Dolomitibus, the n. 26 Feltre – Fonzaso – Lamon and the n. 29 Feltre – Fonzaso – Servant of Sovramonte are currently suspended.

With the restoration of traffic on the SR 50 “del Grappa and Passo Rolle”, in Ponte Serra, scheduled for tomorrow, 9 November, the extra-urban service will also resume.

