Over 46 million Italians at the polls for the election of the members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic. The polling stations will be open until 11 pm. At closing, the number of voters for each consultation will first be ascertained and, immediately thereafter, the ballot papers of the Senate will be scrutinized. Next, that of the ballots for the election of the Chamber of Deputies
Salvini breaks electoral silence: “In government for 5 years”
“The nice thing is that if Italians choose the League and the center-right, the government does not change for 5 years, the prime minister, the ministers, the parties and the alliances. We keep going for 5 years, because the last few years have been complicated ». Thus the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, after having voted in the polling station in via Pietro Martinetti in Milan, intervened, effectively breaking the electoral silence that is also expected today with the polls open. “I have the government team in the lead but first it is important that the Italians vote and vote in many”, he added.
Salvini: “Lega Lega on the podium, I play to win”
«I count that the League is the parliamentary force on the podium, first second or third at the most. From tomorrow, just chatter and we move on from commitments to facts, we have clear ideas. When Italians vote, the vote is sacred ». This was stated by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, after voting in the polling station in via Pietro Martinetti, in Milan. Then to those who asked him if a possible fourth place could be a defeat, Salvini replied: “I play to win, not to participate”.
Sicily: six candidates for Palazzo d’Orleans, the ballot tomorrow
There are six candidates in Sicily for the Presidency of the Region who are competing for Palazzo d’Orleans. They run to succeed Nello Musumeci as president of the Region Renato Schifani, who is presenting himself with the center-right coalition; Caterina Chinnici with Pd and Centopassi; Nuccio Di Paola (M5s), Cateno De Luca (Sicily Vera), Gaetano Armao with Action- Italia Viva and Eliana Esposito of the free Sicilian Independents. Today Sicilians will be called to vote for both the renewal of the Italian Parliament and the Sicilian one. 4,606,564 Sicilian citizens will be called to vote, of which 2,237,169 males and 2,369,395 females. The total number of sections to be scrutinized is 5,294 across the region. Therefore, we vote for the election of the President of the Region and for the renewal of the Sicilian Regional Assembly. The voting operations will take place only on the day today, from 7 to 23. The ballot will be carried out tomorrow starting at 2. The electoral system, in fact, provides for a single round with a mixed method, without ballot. There are over 900 aspiring honorable candidates (in Sicily they are called so, because they are equated to Parliament) for the 70 seats as regional deputy.