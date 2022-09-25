9:43

Sicily: six candidates for Palazzo d’Orleans, the ballot tomorrow

There are six candidates in Sicily for the Presidency of the Region who are competing for Palazzo d’Orleans. They run to succeed Nello Musumeci as president of the Region Renato Schifani, who is presenting himself with the center-right coalition; Caterina Chinnici with Pd and Centopassi; Nuccio Di Paola (M5s), Cateno De Luca (Sicily Vera), Gaetano Armao with Action- Italia Viva and Eliana Esposito of the free Sicilian Independents. Today Sicilians will be called to vote for both the renewal of the Italian Parliament and the Sicilian one. 4,606,564 Sicilian citizens will be called to vote, of which 2,237,169 males and 2,369,395 females. The total number of sections to be scrutinized is 5,294 across the region. Therefore, we vote for the election of the President of the Region and for the renewal of the Sicilian Regional Assembly. The voting operations will take place only on the day today, from 7 to 23. The ballot will be carried out tomorrow starting at 2. The electoral system, in fact, provides for a single round with a mixed method, without ballot. There are over 900 aspiring honorable candidates (in Sicily they are called so, because they are equated to Parliament) for the 70 seats as regional deputy.