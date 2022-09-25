Reconfirming a partnership that has lasted for years, on Friday 23 September the Friends of the Oglio Po Hospital formalized a new donation destined for the Casalasco hospital, this time in favor of the OU of General Medicine.

It is an instrument (ABI SYSTEM 100 PWN and PWV) that allows you to accurately and non-invasively detect the state of health of the arteries. It represents an important novelty in the early and non-invasive diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, useful for identifying any pathologies and the risk of cardiovascular events such as strokes and ischemias.

Friday morning the president of the association Claudio Toscani and the counselor Maria Rosa Ghizzardi they delivered the equipment to Giorgio Ragnidirector of General Medicine of Oglio Po, accompanied by the coordinator Angela Lusettiby doctors Laura Pelagatti e Federico Pasin.





EARLY DIAGNOSIS CAN SAVE LIFE – As Giorgio Ragni, director of the Internal Medicine department explained, “This device combines the ABI detection, obtained in a few seconds through the simultaneous measurement of blood pressure in the lower and upper limbs, with PWV, which is an important indicator of state of health and elasticity of the arteries “.

The tool is ideal for both screening and early diagnosis of diseases such as arterial diseases of the lower limbs, as well as being a risk indicator for cardiovascular events of various types, from stroke to acute coronary syndrome.

“This type of assessment is carried out in very few centers in Italy, including Oglio Po, a reference point for lower Lombardy – says Ragni – and with this donation our hospital unit is equipped with a tool capable of qualitatively implementing the ” outpatient offer in the internist-cardiology field. I would like to thank the friends of the Association on behalf of all Asst Cremona, who are always attentive and sensitive to our needs, for the generosity given to our department and to the Oglio Po hospital ”.

