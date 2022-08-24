LONGAVILLA

The confirmation of a well-established group, with some thick grafts, among which the bomber Mattia Pellegrini stands out, to try to amaze in the new First category season.

Lungavilla, who entrusted the bench to Gigi Cavallini, for him it is a return to green and white, started the engines with great enthusiasm: «We are happy to have confirmed 15 players, despite having received so many offers. On the market, we managed to realize all the goals we had set ourselves, the squad is made up of the right mix of experts and young prospects. We aim to work well and with unity of purpose, then where we will arrive, the pitch will tell ”, declares the sporting director of Lungavilla, Marco Stoppini. Mister Cavallini had a very comforting impact on the group: «From the first training session, I felt willingness and curiosity in getting to know the new teammates and the new technical guide, and good application of what was proposed. The group is young on average, with a lot of room for improvement ».

Regarding seasonal aspirations, Cavallini clarifies the first objective: «I hope to continue on the good path taken by Lungavilla in the second part of last season. Everyone wins the championship these days, so there’s no need to talk about goals now. Everything will depend on the commitment and concentration that the boys put into achieving their goals and those of the team and the ability to react to difficulties ». Leading the green-and-white group is always Captain Gandini, the soul of the team: «I see this Lungavilla very well. The sports director did a super job, taking young people with great prospects and a very strong striker like Pellegrini. The technical staff is of a high level, with coach Cavallini and his deputies Marioncini and Rebasti ».

At the age of 39, and with several injuries behind him, captain Gandini is an example for everyone, for his passion for football and attachment to the shirt: “I have to thank the boy who helps me and follows me in the gym, it is thanks to him that I can still run. I have the enthusiasm of a kid at the beginning. As a goal, Lungavilla must aim to improve year after year, playing every game as if it were a final ». Alongside Mr. Cavallini, the two assistant coaches are Andrea Rebasti and Nicola Marioncini; Luca Furlan and Gabriele Gastaldi are the trainers of the goalkeepers. The physiotherapist is Vittorio Gabba.

Here is the Lungavilla rose. Goalkeepers: Carmellino (2000), Sulla. Defenders: Boiocchi, Briccola (2002), Curcio, F. Fantuzzi (2003), Marcone (2000), Paesotto, Quaglia (2002). Midfielders: Casella (2003), Castiglione, Coscia (2000), N. Fantuzzi (2000), Gandini, Giovanetti (2003), Gulminetti (2002), Pepe (2002). Forwards: Gabba, Giorno (2003), Jawla, Jomma, Massimiliani (2000), Pellegrini, Saviotti. Tomorrow evening (7 pm) first outing at the “Vercesi”, in the luxury triangular road with Vogherese and Solese (Promotion).

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI