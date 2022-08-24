INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth. Loading…

Another 4 deaths in South Tyrol but decreasing incidence

Despite the decreasing weekly incidence with 296 cases per 100,000 inhabitants or 35 less than yesterday, in South Tyrol there are 4 deaths from coronavirus. It is a man and a woman over eighty and two women over ninety, says the health authority. The total number of deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,528. In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the health company carried out 158 ​​PCR swabs and recorded 10 new positive cases. In addition, 229 of the 1,453 antigen tests performed yesterday were positive. There are currently 2,179 people in quarantine. The hospitalization data will be updated in the afternoon, yesterday 30 Covid patients were hospitalized in normal hospital wards and 9 others in private facilities under agreement, while there were no covid patients in intensive care, according to the Healthcare Company.

Tuscany, 6 deaths and 1,064 new cases, intensive -21.1%

Another 1,064 new cases (average age 51 years, positive / swab ratio 12.13% down from 16.71% yesterday) and another 6 deaths from Covid in the 24 hours in Tuscany. The latest victims were two in Florence, Prato and Pistoia. The number of deaths rises to 10,621 since the beginning of the epidemic. The new cases bring the total positives to 1,370,123 (+ 0.1% on the total of the previous day). The healed – who were 1,417 always in the 24 hours with the negative swab – grew by 0.1% and reached 1,276,904 (93.2% of total cases). The currently positive are 82,598 today (-0.4% on yesterday). Among them the hospitalized are 339 (-13 people the balance between admissions and discharges on yesterday, equal to -3.7%) of which 15 in intensive care (-4 people the balance between admissions and exits, equal to -21.1 %). Another 82,259 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (-346 people compared to yesterday, -0.4%).

In Abruzzo 955 positives and 4 deaths

There are 955 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 533,971. The death toll of patients registers 4 new cases and rises to 3,619. The number of positive cases also includes 505,029 discharged / healed (+962 compared to yesterday). The currently positive in Abruzzo are 25,323 (-11 compared to yesterday). Of these, 177 patients (+1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

282 new infections in Trentino, hospitalizations drop

No deaths and 282 new cases of contagion in Trentino in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the daily report of the provincial agency for health services of Trento. Of the new cases, eight were detected with molecular swabs (out of 174 tests performed) and 274 with antigens (out of 1,470 tests). There are 75 hospitalized patients, one of whom is in intensive care. Yesterday 13 new hospitalizations and 18 discharges were recorded. The vaccines administered are 1,248,587, of which 428,819 second doses, 340,173 third doses and 28,671 fourth doses.

Calabria, active cases in decline, five victims

There are 1,548 infections from Covid in the last 24 hours in Calabria where there is a decrease in active cases. The positivity rate drops to 27.08% from 28.04% yesterday, while there are 5 deaths like yesterday and the total since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,927. The number of hospitalized patients decreased – in the balance between admissions and exits: -6 in the medical area (180) and -3 in intensive care (7). The active cases are 68,801 (-419), the isolates at home 68,614 (-410) and the newly recovered 1,962. The data is communicated by the Asp Prevention Departments of the Calabria Region. To date, the total of swabs made is 3,634,840 with 529,857 positives.