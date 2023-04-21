Ma Long swept, Wang Chuqin reversed, Fan Zhendong was upset | WTT Macau Championship_Competition_Rival_Alex

Original title: Ma Long swept, Wang Chuqin reversed, Fan Zhendong was out of the game | WTT Macau Championship

The WTT Macau Championship decided the top 4 men’s singles today. In this competition, a total of 3 national table tennis players advanced to the top 8. Both Ma Long and Wang Chuqin defeated their respective opponents, while Fan Zhendong was unexpectedly upset.

Wang Chuqin fought fiercely in 5 rounds in today’s game and defeated Korean player Zhang Yuzhen with difficulty. In this campaign, Zhang Yuzhen gave full play to the characteristics of Korean players: many sideways, aggressive hands, and tenacious willpower. In the first game, Zhang Yuzhen won with a 10:5 lead and 11:9. After Wang Chuqin equalized the score, he came back from 8:10 in the third game with 15:13 and won a big lead again. However, in the next two games, Wang Chuqin was still better , and finally reversed and won the game.

“In terms of overall performance, I am not very satisfied. I didn’t do it when it was time to kill the situation, which gave the opponent some space.“After the game, Wang Chuqin thought that he was a little conservative when he was leading, and that he was not rigorous enough to keep track of the ball. “In the next two rounds, I started with a big lead, but I would always be chased back by my opponent inexplicably. “This situation also gave Wang Chuqin a clearer understanding of his opponent:” He is very strong, and he is the kind of athlete who can make opponents feel uncomfortable all the time through his will and style of play. It feels like he can count you all the time, and then display his specialties. I also felt a little uncomfortable on the court today, but I can actually do better in this regard.”

Next, Wang Chuqin will face Zhang Benzhihe in the semi-finals. The latter defeated Slovenia’s Dakko 3-1 in today’s game, avenging his “revenge” in the singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics. Talking about the semi-finals, Wang Chuqin said: ” Zhang Benzhihe has played very well at this stage, and he has made great progress over the years, so I will be prepared to fight against him. The key is not to have any burdens.”

Ma Long defeated Brazil’s Calderano 3-0. Calderano played very well in this game. He eliminated Omar in the 1/16 finals and defeated Ocharov in the 1/8 finals. However, facing Malone, Calderano seemed to feel the “fear of being dominated”. Although he also had some wonderful performances in the game, overall, the situation of the game was basically within Malone’s controllable range, and Calderano lost 0-3. To be able to completely defeat the opponent, Malone believes that he ” Find a breakthrough point before the opponent on key nodes”。

Fan Zhendong unexpectedly lost to French teenager Alex. In the game, Fan Zhendong was behind 0 to 1 and 1 to 2 to equalize the big scores one by one. In the deciding game, he once led 7:3, but Alex played very tenaciously. He slowly tied the score, Go-ahead, and finally ended the game with 11:9. In this way, Malone will face Alex in the semifinals.

Men’s singles results on April 21

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Alex (France) 3-2 Fan Zhendong (7,-8,5,-5,9)

Malone 3-0 Calderano (Brazil) (7,8,6)

Tomokazu Zhangmoto (Japan) 3-1 Darko (Slovenia) (8,-9,5,7)

Wang Chuqin 3 to 2 Zhang Yuzhen (South Korea) (-9,3,-13,8,7)

April 22 schedule

Men’s Singles Semifinals

19:45 Tomokazu Zhang (Japan) vs. Wang Chuqin

21:15 Alex (France) vs Malone

Women’s Singles Semifinals

19:00 Wang Yidi vs Wang Manyu

20:30 Sun Yingsha vs Chen Meng

