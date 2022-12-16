The words of the president of France on the final of the World Cup.

The France flies to the final of the World Cup in Qatar and the potential encore will be played after the victory in Russia 2018. Great enthusiasm and confidence also for the French president Emmanuel Macron that a The teamas he reports RMC Sportmade his prediction for the match against Argentina.

“I’ll be ready to make a detailed forecast only on Sunday morning”, began the number one of the country towards the final of the World Cup. “I think we are the favourites, but the Argentines are playing better match after match, their team is growing. They have fewer players than us. In my opinion, they have a less dense composition. I’m waiting to see if Rabiot will play, because the match it also depends on him, even if there was a great team against Morocco.”

Per Macronhowever, here’s a concrete prediction: “I think we’ll win and something tells me that a lot of goals will be scored in the final, but I’ll give a more detailed prediction on Sunday morning.”

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 09:27)

