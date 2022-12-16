Home News Inauguration of the “promenade of Europe”, the student project for the center of Udine
Inauguration of the "promenade of Europe", the student project for the center of Udine

Inauguration of the “promenade of Europe”, the student project for the center of Udine

The meeting between the traders of via Cortazzis, the municipal administration, the students, managers and teachers of the Marinoni Institute of Udine has just concluded.

The small street in the center of Udine has been the subject of an original restyling in correspondence with the 28 patches present on the pavement.

The winner of the ideas competition is the very young, just eighteen, Ahmed Benabbes of 4G. «I’m happy and I’m also proud of myself» were his words «I know this city and I enjoyed it a lot, the idea came to me in an hour, then I perfected it and here it is realised».

Udine, European Union flags on the patches in via Cortazzis

Samuele Pilutti, on the other hand, received a special mention for a project that was greatly appreciated by the members of the “jury” even in its complexity of implementation.

«I thank the merchants for this wonderful initiative, the administration is ready to listen to the innovative proposals that become an effective contribution to the beauty of the city. A heartfelt thanks also because the project was self-financed, involved the school and sets an excellent example of teamwork» are the words of the mayor of Udine Pietro Fontanini, present at the meeting together with the deputy mayor Loris Michelini and the councilor for activities productive Maurizio Franz.

«I think it’s a good opportunity to make young people protagonists with an original idea to beautify their city, an idea that was implemented in a very short time. It also allowed students who come from outside the city to get to know Udine and its centre. I thank the teachers for having been able to involve young people with enthusiasm and competence».

