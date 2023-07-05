MADE IN ENGLAND: Blacksmith at United? In two years. Chelsea’s owner had to change

“The goalkeeper David de Gea did not renew his contract with Manchester United, he spent many years there and probably himself felt that he needed a change. This opened the door for our goalkeeper Matěj Kovář. But I don’t think he’s ready to play for United yet.

Yes, he performed well in Sparta, I think that’s also why Manchester has signed him up for the start of training. He can train something there, show himself in action to the coaching staff, and the people from it can then tell him what he should work on next. And then he was to return to Sparta. I think that’s the ideal scenario for him.

In his case, it is still early for Manchester United. He has qualities, maybe one day he can even be United’s number one, but not now. I think that they will still want to keep him in Sparta, where he would definitely play in European cups and compete again at another level.

Spartan goalkeeper Matěj Kovář will miss EURO 21, it is said that he is not destined. Contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

In a year, Manchester can withdraw him, and then send him on loan within England. For example, to the second league, which is of very high quality. He would touch the English style, which is different from elsewhere in Europe. A lot of teams in the Championship played in the Premier League not too long ago, which many players from it could easily play.

I see it this way, and Matěj’s big chance at United could come in two years, he would be much better prepared if it went the way I described. I feel that Manchester sees the future in him, they count on him, they will want to incorporate him gradually. Or he could be number two in a year, we’ll see. It will also depend on who United get in goal. There is a lot of talk about Andre Onan from Inter Milan. But Kovář now definitely wants to catch and not sit on the bench. His development is great so far, it would be a shame if he stopped.

The big bang following the arrival of coach Mauricio Pochettino is underway at Chelsea. I have already said in some past comments that whoever goes to the Blues as coach will have to have control over the comings and goings of players. I think this was the biggest problem last season.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly bought players according to himself, it seemed to me that he did not consult with anyone about the transfers. He made them according to himself and his financial possibilities, but those players did not fit into his team. Pochettino had to have a condition upon his arrival that he would assemble the team the way he wanted. That seems to be the case.

Mateo Kovačič, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kanté or Édouard Mendy left. And others like Mason Mount will follow. Christopher Nkunku or Nicolas Jackson have arrived and someone else should also appear. It makes sense to me. Chelsea is taking steps to prevent a repeat of last season, everyone in the club certainly wants to forget about it and be competitive with the teams in front again. I believe that the owner understood that it cannot be done as before, only names and throwing money do not make a team and success.

If I stop at individual players, I liked Kovačič. But he probably wanted a new challenge, and when Manchester City come calling, it’s hard to resist such an offer. Especially when Guardiola’s team was so successful last season and won three trophies. Havertz left for Arsenal, he probably also wanted to try something else. I think he will fit into coach Mikel Arteta’s style. I understand these moves.

I was a bit surprised by the departure of stopper Koulibaly, who only spent a year at Stamford Bridge, but I expect Pochettino to respond and bring in a defender. Mendy did not catch much, his departure was to be expected. Both, like Kanté, went to play in Saudi Arabia. The money is there, everyone is flocking there now that there is such an option. Who knows how it will be in a few years.

I think the Saudis did well to bring Ronaldo. It was a big investment, but it paid off. I think that thanks to him, they have now attracted other players there, including Karim Benzema or Marcel Brozovic. Viewership and the level of the entire league are rising. People there know why they do all this. I think Saudi Arabia will want to have the pinnacle of hosting the World Cup.”

