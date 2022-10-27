Original title: Magic: I’m worried about the Lakers’ shooting, if it can’t improve this season is another long year

Magic: I’m worried about the Lakers’ shooting, if it can’t improve, it’s another long year

Live it, October 28th. Yesterday in the NBA regular season, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets and suffered a four-game losing streak in the opening season. Team legend Magic Johnson tweeted today to comment on the Lakers’ performance.

Magic wrote: “I’m struggling with @Lakers’ performance, lack of shooting and 0-4 record. If my Lakers don’t improve their shooting, this season could be another long one for us Lakers fans. year.”

“On the other hand, Coach Hamm has done a great job of calibrating the defense. We have a very competitive game and become a more athletic team.”

In the first three games of the season, the Lakers made 25 of 118 three-pointers and shot 21 percent. In yesterday’s game, the Lakers made 8 of 30 three-pointers, with a shooting percentage of 26.7%.

