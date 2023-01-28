Home Sports magnitude 4.1 in the Gambettola area
Sports

magnitude 4.1 in the Gambettola area

by admin
magnitude 4.1 in the Gambettola area

Cesena, 28 January 2023 – Still shaking the land in Romagna and in particular the area of ​​Cesenate.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 it took place with its epicenter in the area of Gambettola (Cesena) today, at 6:32. The epicenter is located at a depth of 18 km.

The areas close to the epicenter are Cesenatico, Gatteo, San Mauro Pascoli and Savignano sul Rubicone.

According to Ingv, the shock was felt distinctly also in the Rimini and Ravenna areas. The area of ​​Gambettola and Cesenatico in Cesena has been at the center of an earthquake swarm for days.

The Civil Protection: “There are no damages”

From the first checks carried out by the ‘Italy Situation Room’ of the Civil Protection Department in contact with the territorial structures “there are no damages” following the earthquake shock registered in Cesena.

See also  Inter, Marotta: "I called Inzaghi while he was having dinner with Lotito. Allegri? Yes, but ..." - Sport

You may also like

Spalletti, Gasperini and the wind of Sarri: now...

Berthold: “Italian football without entertainment. Juve should start...

Garland 26+9, Mobley 21+10, Green only scored 6...

VIDEO Euroleague, Red Star-Partizan 78-79, the choreography –...

European figure, Rizzo, what an exploit: his skates...

Grand Slam tournaments: “United to support the Davis...

Goggia-Jacobs, queen and king of speed together in...

Lecce-Salernitana 1-2: goals from Dia, Vilhena and Strefezza

Australian Open: Djokovic advances to final – Xinhua...

Zaniolo rejects Bournemouth: the player has informed Roma

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy