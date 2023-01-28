Cesena, 28 January 2023 – Still shaking the land in Romagna and in particular the area of ​​Cesenate.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 it took place with its epicenter in the area of Gambettola (Cesena) today, at 6:32. The epicenter is located at a depth of 18 km.

The areas close to the epicenter are Cesenatico, Gatteo, San Mauro Pascoli and Savignano sul Rubicone.

According to Ingv, the shock was felt distinctly also in the Rimini and Ravenna areas. The area of ​​Gambettola and Cesenatico in Cesena has been at the center of an earthquake swarm for days.

The Civil Protection: “There are no damages”

From the first checks carried out by the ‘Italy Situation Room’ of the Civil Protection Department in contact with the territorial structures “there are no damages” following the earthquake shock registered in Cesena.